President Barzani Describes Halabja Chemical Attack as 'Grave Injustice' Against People of Kurdistan

President Barzani called the Halabja chemical attack as 'a grave injustice,' adding "Nowhere else in the world has a state committed genocide against its own citizens using chemical weapons, yet within Iraq, this immense crime was committed against the people of Kurdistan."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Monday marked the anniversary of the chemical attack on the city of Halabja, describing it as “a very grave injustice against the people of Kurdistan.” In a statement posted on X, he highlighted the use of chemical weapons against civilians and called on Iraq to acknowledge its responsibilities.

“The crime of the chemical bombardment of Halabja was a very grave injustice against the people of Kurdistan,” President Barzani said. “Nowhere else in the world has a state committed genocide against its own citizens using chemical weapons, yet within Iraq, this immense crime was committed against the people of Kurdistan.”

President Barzani noted that despite the gravity of the attack, “there are still chauvinistic individuals in Iraq who oppose the rights of the people of Kurdistan.” He emphasized that “the crime of Halabja and all past crimes are a historical and legal responsibility upon Iraq, and it must compensate the people of Kurdistan.”

He concluded his message by honoring the victims, stating: “On this anniversary, we send greetings to the pure souls of the Halabja martyrs and all the martyrs of Kurdistan.”

The remarks come on the 38th anniversary of the March 16, 1988, chemical bombardment, which targeted Halabja during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq War. Survivors and international observers have long characterized the attack as one of the most severe uses of chemical weapons against a civilian population in the late 20th century.

President Barzani’s statement reiterated longstanding Kurdish calls for accountability and recognition of the attack as part of Iraq’s historical and legal obligations.

On this anniversary, President President Barzani’s message focused on remembrance, historical responsibility, and honoring the victims of Halabja.

The chemical attack on Halabja remains officially recognized by Kurdish authorities as a major historical injustice against the Kurdish population.