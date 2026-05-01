PM Barzani Reaffirms Commitment to Workers’ Rights on International Labor Day

“On International Labor Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to all workers in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world, and I wish them all good health and wellbeing,” Barzani said in a statement.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday extended his congratulations to workers in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of International Labor Day, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving labor conditions and protecting workers’ rights.

“On International Labor Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to all workers in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world, and I wish them all good health and wellbeing,” Barzani said in a statement.

He emphasized the vital role workers play in the region’s development, stating that he values “the efforts and contributions of the workers of our homeland in the process of our development and building a stronger Kurdistan.”

The prime minister also reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) pledge to safeguard labor rights and enhance living standards. “We reaffirm the KRG’s commitment to promoting and protecting workers’ rights and improving their livelihoods and working conditions. We will do all we can to protect them from any injustice and mistreatment,” he added.

International Labor Day, most commonly known as International Workers' Day or May Day, is observed annually on May 1 in more than 160 countries and celebrates the achievements and struggles of workers worldwide.

The origins of the holiday trace back to the Haymarket Affair in Chicago, United States, in May 1886. On May 1 of that year, hundreds of thousands of workers across North America launched strikes demanding an eight-hour workday. Days later, on May 4, a peaceful rally at Haymarket Square turned violent after a bomb was thrown at police attempting to disperse the crowd, resulting in multiple deaths among officers and protesters.

In the aftermath, eight labor activists—later known as the Haymarket Martyrs—were convicted in a controversial trial, with four executed. In 1889, the Second International designated May 1 as a day to honor their legacy and to continue advocating for workers’ rights worldwide.