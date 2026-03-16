Kurdistan Region President Honors Halabja Martyrs, Urges Justice for Genocide Survivors

On the 38th anniversary, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized federal compensation and support for Halabja victims while honoring the martyrs of the city and the wider Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday commemorated the 38th anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja, calling on the Federal Government of Iraq to compensate the victims and reaffirming the region’s commitment to supporting survivors. In a statement, he described the attack as a “crime against humanity” and a deliberate assault on the Kurdish population.

“On the (38th) anniversary of the chemical bombardment of Halabja, we commemorate with respect and dignity the innocent martyrs of that catastrophe, which was committed by the then-Iraqi regime against the people of Kurdistan on March 16, 1988, and which will forever remain an open wound for the nation,” Kurdistan Region President said. “We bow in respect and reverence to the pure souls of the martyrs of Halabja and all of Kurdistan. We send our greetings to their proud families and all the victims.”

He emphasized that Halabja represented more than a physical assault, describing it as “not just an attempt at the physical erasure of the Kurds, but a crime against humanity and a brutal attack on the will of a people who only demanded life and freedom.” the Region's President said the city remains a “living witness of history in the conscience of the world, so that humanity may learn from it and prevent the recurrence of any type of genocide, wherever it may be in the world.”

The president reiterated the responsibility of the federal government, stating that, “in accordance with the ruling of the Iraqi High Criminal Court, which recognized the crime of the chemical bombardment of Halabja as genocide, it [the government] must provide worthy compensation to the victims so that justice for them may be realized.” He also highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government’s role in providing medical care and services to survivors of the attack.

Region's President Barzani addressed the broader context of security and governance, noting that “today, as the region passes through a dangerous state of war, a heavy national duty rests upon all our shoulders to protect the Kurdistan Region.” He urged unity, emphasizing that “in this sensitive situation, unity and harmony are the only ways to protect our achievements and confront the challenges. Everyone is indebted to the blood of the martyrs, and the best form of loyalty to their pure souls is working together to keep dangers away from the people and land of Kurdistan.”

Despite ongoing regional challenges, the president expressed cautious optimism about the future, saying, “we look forward with hope and optimism to a better future for the people of Kurdistan, and we are certain that the future of the people of Kurdistan is bright.”

The chemical attack on Halabja, carried out on March 16, 1988, by the then-Iraqi regime, targeted civilians with chemical weapons, causing thousands of deaths and long-term injuries. The event has been recognized by the Iraqi High Criminal Court as an act of genocide, and Kurdish leaders have consistently called for federal accountability and reparations for the survivors and families of the victims.

Kurdistan Region President’s statement marked the anniversary with remembrance, recognition of historical responsibility, and reaffirmation of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to care for the survivors.