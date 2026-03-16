Iraqi PM Marks 38th Halabja Anniversary, Reaffirms Commitment to Prevent Dictatorship

Iraq marks 38 years since Halabja’s chemical attack, with Prime Minister Sudani reaffirming national commitment to victims and preventing a return of dictatorship.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani commemorated Monday the 38th anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja, highlighting the crimes of the former Ba'athist regime and reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to preventing a return of dictatorship.

In a statement, Sudani described the Halabja massacre and the broader Anfal campaigns as “bloody pages in Iraq's history.” He recalled mass graves, the Sha'abaniya uprising, and the systematic assassination of scholars, religious leaders, and national figures under Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The Halabja chemical attack, carried out on March 16, 1988, resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 civilians and left thousands more wounded. It formed part of the Anfal campaigns, during which over 182,000 people were killed or went missing, primarily targeting the Kurdish population.

Sudani also addressed the post-Ba'ath period, noting that Iraqis continued to face violence and terror, citing acts by remnants of the former regime and ISIS as extensions of past crimes. “Despite all the sacrifices, Iraqis continued to suffer even after the fall of the dictatorship when they faced terrorist acts and systematic crimes by the remnants of the dictatorship and ISIS gangs,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s statement emphasized ongoing responsibilities toward survivors, including both material and moral compensation. He underscored that Iraq’s leadership, alongside the Kurdistan Region’s authorities, remains committed to ensuring recognition and support for victims of past atrocities.

The commemoration comes as Iraq continues to confront the historical legacy of the Ba'athist era while addressing contemporary security and political challenges. Officials noted that the remembrance serves not only to honor the victims but also to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Sudani’s remarks were issued in coordination with statements from the Presidency of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, reflecting a unified governmental stance on commemorating the events and maintaining vigilance against authoritarian resurgence.