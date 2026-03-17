307 Attacks, 59 Casualties Recorded in Kurdistan Region Since Feb. 28

Report says 111 strikes in one week left 36 casualties, with civilian harm rising despite a decline in overall attacks

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Attacks on the Kurdistan Region have continued in recent weeks, with civilian harm increasing despite a decline in the overall number of strikes, according to a new report by Community Peacemaker Teams – Iraqi Kurdistan (CPT).

The monitoring group on Monday said that since Feb. 28—when joint strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran triggered retaliatory action—forces linked to Iran have carried out 307 attacks across the region.

According to the report, these strikes by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups have resulted in 59 casualties, including 8 deaths and 51 injuries.

Between March 7 and March 15 alone, 111 attacks were recorded, resulting in 36 casualties—4 killed and 32 wounded. While this represents a 43.5% decrease in the number of attacks compared to the first week of the conflict, the number of casualties rose by 56.5%, indicating a growing human toll.

Geographically, the majority of attacks were concentrated in Erbil Governorate, which saw 81 strikes over the past week, bringing its total to 243 since the start of the war. In Sulaimani Governorate, 30 attacks were recorded, while no new strikes were reported in Duhok Governorate or Halabja Governorate during the same period.

The report found that 64 of last week’s attacks were carried out directly by the IRGC, while 47 were attributed to Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups operating under the Popular Mobilization Forces. Most of the strikes—76 in total—involved suicide drones, followed by 24 missile attacks, 10 artillery strikes, and one incident involving gunfire.

Targets included U.S.-linked sites such as consulates, military bases, and facilities, which were struck 39 times last week, bringing the total to 97 since the conflict began.

Other locations hit included facilities belonging to the Ministry of Peshmerga, oil fields, civilian residential areas, and public infrastructure. In total, these sites were targeted 29 times over the past week.

Beyond casualties, the report highlighted extensive material damage. At least 21 civilian homes were struck by drone fragments or explosive remnants in the past week alone, alongside damage to oil infrastructure, telecommunications networks, hotels, and public institutions.

The monitoring group expressed deep concern over the continued escalation, warning that the targeting of civilian areas and infrastructure could constitute violations of international law. It called on all parties involved in the conflict to immediately halt attacks on civilians and civilian sites.