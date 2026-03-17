KRG Holds Talks With Four International Consuls to Address Security and Attacks

The Kurdistan Regional Government reinforced its neutral position and commitment to the security of its territory during meetings with four international consuls on Tuesday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Head of the Department of Foreign Relations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Safeen Mohsen Dizayee, held separate meetings on Tuesday with four international diplomats to discuss escalating regional tensions and targeted attacks against the Kurdistan Region. The diplomats included the Dutch Consul General, Adriaan IJsselstein; the Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye, Erman Topçu; the Japanese Consul, Hitoshi Ishizuka; and the Consul General of the Russian Federation, Maxim Rubin.

During the discussions, Dizayee outlined the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) position on the ongoing regional conflicts and the use of drones against the Region.

He described the KRG’s stance as firm and unequivocal, emphasizing a categorical refusal to participate in or be drawn into external conflicts or wars currently affecting the Middle East.

Dizayee noted that outlawed armed groups in Iraq had deliberately targeted multiple areas within the Kurdistan Region, including official institutions, civilian sites, and diplomatic missions, resulting in casualties among citizens and security forces.

Dizayee also highlighted the KRG’s ongoing measures to address the non-resumption of oil exports and the official steps taken to mitigate risks associated with regional instability.

He reiterated the Region’s full commitment to ensuring the security and safety of diplomatic missions operating within its jurisdiction.

The diplomats, in turn, expressed strong support for de-escalating tensions in the region.

They condemned attacks on the Kurdistan Region and emphasized the importance of protecting civilian populations and diplomatic entities.

The representatives from the Netherlands, Türkiye, Japan, and Russia reaffirmed their countries’ positions in favor of close coordination with the KRG and Iraqi authorities to maintain stability and safety across the region.

According to the report, the meetings served as a forum for the KRG to communicate its policies directly to international partners and to underscore its neutral stance amid ongoing regional crises.

Dizayee stressed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to act in accordance with its established policies while pursuing dialogue and coordination with both Iraqi federal authorities and the international community.

The discussions also provided diplomats with an update on the humanitarian and security impact of the recent drone and missile attacks, as well as ongoing measures taken by the KRG to protect citizens, critical infrastructure, and foreign personnel.

Dizayee’s engagement with the diplomats reflects the KRG’s proactive approach to foreign relations, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by regional hostilities and the safety of both residents and international missions.