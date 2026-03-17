Kurdistan PM, Turkish Consul General Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Barzani and the Consul General also stressed the importance of concluding ongoing conflicts, ensuring regional security, and promoting peace and stability throughout the area

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Erman Topcu, the Consul General of Türkiye in the Kurdistan Region, for an official meeting in his office in Erbil.

During the discussions, both sides reviewed the overall situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the surrounding areas, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors. The meeting highlighted shared interests in political, economic, and security matters.

Prime Minister Barzani and the Consul General also stressed the importance of concluding ongoing conflicts, ensuring regional security, and promoting peace and stability throughout the area.

The meeting came amid a period of heightened regional challenges, including ongoing security pressures and efforts to maintain stability across the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of constructive engagement, as Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region have historically maintained extensive political, economic, and cultural ties.

The discussions underscored the need to reinforce security coordination, support economic development, and ensure regional stability in the face of external pressures.

The Kurdistan Region and Türkiye have long maintained close and multifaceted ties, encompassing political, economic, and cultural dimensions.

Türkiye is one of the Kurdistan Region’s key trading partners, with strong investments in energy, infrastructure, and commerce. The two sides also cooperate on security and border management, addressing regional threats while promoting stability.

Cultural and diplomatic exchanges have further strengthened their relationship, reflecting a shared interest in fostering development, peace, and mutual prosperity across Kurdistan and the broader region.