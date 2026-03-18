Explosions Hit PMF Positions in Kirkuk, Injuring Three

According to a statement, the attack occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m., striking the headquarters of the 3rd Regiment of the 16th Brigade in the Daquq district, south of Kirkuk

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Wednesday that two of its positions in Kirkuk province were targeted in what it described as a “US-Israeli attack,” leaving three personnel injured.

According to a statement, the attack occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m., striking the headquarters of the 3rd Regiment of the 16th Brigade in the Daquq district, south of Kirkuk. The PMF said three members were wounded while carrying out their duties.

The group added that, at the same time, another strike targeted the headquarters of its 63rd Brigade on the outskirts of the province. No casualties were reported in that incident.

The PMF described the attacks as part of a pattern of repeated strikes against its bases.

Meanwhile, a security source in Kirkuk told local media that three consecutive explosions were heard across different parts of the city, sparking fear and panic among residents.

The source said the first explosion occurred at the beginning of 90 Street, where a base belonging to the Badr Organization was reportedly targeted.

A second blast was heard behind the Kirkuk Municipality Directorate, near a base associated with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, the source added.

The third explosion took place in the Hay Badr area, behind a training center, targeting a support headquarters linked to the PMF’s 63rd Brigade.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the nature of the explosions or identifying those responsible.