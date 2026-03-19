Washington post: Pentagon Requests Over $200 Billion From White House to Fund Iran War

The Pentagon seeks over $200 billion to fund the Iran war, but faces major political resistance and uncertainty in Congress.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - According to the Washington post, the Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion from the White House to fund the ongoing war in Iran, in what could become one of the largest military funding pushes in recent years, according to a senior administration official.

The request, which is expected to be submitted to Congress, aims to significantly expand the production of critical weaponry that has been heavily used during joint US-Israeli operations targeting thousands of Sites over the past three weeks.

According to the report, officials familiar with the discussions said the Defense Department has proposed several funding packages in recent weeks, all centered on addressing shortages in precision munitions and sustaining military readiness.

However, the scale of the request is already facing skepticism Within the administration. A senior official indicated that some White House figures do not believe the proposal has a realistic chance of passing in Congress.

The funding push is expected to trigger a major political battle, with Democrats sharply critical of the war effort, while Republicans have expressed support but have yet to outline a clear legislative strategy or secure the 60 votes required in the Senate.

The financial burden of the conflict has escalated rapidly. According to multiple officials, the war exceeded $11 billion in costs through its first week alone. The new request would far surpass previous spending and is intended to sustain long-term operations while replenishing depleted stockpiles.

Inside the Pentagon, the effort is being led by Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg, who has focused on accelerating defense production capacity, particularly for precision-guided munitions.

The proposal also comes amid broader defense budget debates. President Donald Trump had previously called for a $1.5 trillion defense budget, a significant increase from the previous year, though internal objections were raised by the Office of Management and Budget, which viewed the figure as too large.

Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has also pushed for additional funding for the intelligence community to be included in the final package.

Experts say the coming debate will test political and public support for the war. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser, said: “If the administration asks for more money, there will be a big political fight because all the anti-war sentiment will focus on that request.”

Elaine McCusker, former Pentagon acting comptroller, noted that increasing funding alone may not immediately accelerate weapons production, citing limitations in workforce, facilities, and materials.