No Timeline for End of War, Says Hegseth as US Expands Operations Against Iran

Speaking at a press conference, Hegseth emphasized that the duration of the conflict will ultimately be determined by US President Donald Trump, stating that the administration does not intend to impose a fixed deadline.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that there is no set timeline for ending the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, now entering its third week.

Speaking at a press conference, Hegseth emphasized that the duration of the conflict will ultimately be determined by US President Donald Trump, stating that the administration does not intend to impose a fixed deadline.

“We wouldn’t want to set a definitive time frame,” Hegseth said, adding that military operations are “very much on track.” He noted that the decision to conclude the war would come when the president determines that key objectives have been achieved.

Hegseth also addressed reports that the Pentagon is seeking more than $200 billion in additional funding from Congress to sustain the war effort. While he indicated the figure could change, he underscored the financial demands of the conflict.

“As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move. Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys,” he said, adding that the Defense Department will work with lawmakers to secure funding for both ongoing and potential future operations.

Meanwhile, the top US military officer, General Dan Caine, outlined the weaponry currently being deployed against Iran and its allied forces across the region.

Caine said A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft are actively targeting fast-attack boats in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively closed to maritime traffic since the war began.

The remarks highlight the expanding scope and intensity of the conflict, as well as the growing financial and military commitments required to sustain it.