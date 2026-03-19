PM Barzani Extends Eid al-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Peace and Unity

The Prime Minister expressed hope that God would accept the fasting and worship of all believers, and that the holiday would bring joy, peace, and an end to ongoing wars and tensions in the region and globally.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Thursday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, issued a message marking the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, extending his warmest congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world.

In his message, the Prime Minister expressed hope that God would accept the fasting and worship of all believers, and that the holiday would bring joy, peace, and an end to ongoing wars and tensions in the region and globally.

Barzani concluded his message by wishing everyone a blessed Eid and praying for the continued protection and stability of the Kurdistan Region.

Eid al-Fitr is a major Islamic holiday that marks the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. In 2026, most countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, have officially confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will begin on Friday.

It is one of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. It occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.