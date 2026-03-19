President Masoud Barzani Calls for Peace and Prosperity in Eid al-Fitr Message

In his message, President Barzani said, “On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, I extend my warmest congratulations to Muslims around the world, particularly in Iraq and Kurdistan.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Thursday, President Masoud Barzani issued a message to mark the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, extending his congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world.

In his message, President Barzani said, “On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, I extend my warmest congratulations to Muslims around the world, particularly in Iraq and Kurdistan.”

He also conveyed his greetings to the families of martyrs, the Peshmerga forces, and all citizens of the Kurdistan Region, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions.

Barzani further expressed his hopes for happiness and prosperity for the people of Kurdistan on the occasion, praying that Almighty God accepts the fasting and prayers of all Muslims.

He concluded by wishing for lasting peace and stability in the region and across the world.

Eid al-Fitr is a major Islamic holiday that marks the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. In 2026, most countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, have officially confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will begin on Friday.

It is one of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. It occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.