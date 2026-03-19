Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani Extends Eid al-Fitr Greetings

In his message, President Barzani paid special tribute to the families of martyrs and expressed his hope that the holiday brings peace, comfort, and joy to everyone.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Thursday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, issued a message on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, extending his heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world.

In his message, President Barzani paid special tribute to the families of martyrs and expressed his hope that the holiday brings peace, comfort, and joy to everyone.

He emphasized the deeper meanings of Eid, highlighting the values of tolerance, freedom, and reconciliation, and called on citizens to strengthen unity and solidarity. “In this delicate time, as our region faces the complexities and threats of war, it is imperative for everyone to act with a sense of historical and national responsibility to safeguard the Kurdistan Region and confront the challenges ahead,” he stated.

President Barzani concluded his message with optimism for the future, expressing confidence in the resilience and solidarity of the people of Kurdistan. “I wish everyone a joyful Eid,” he said.

Eid al-Fitr is a major Islamic holiday that marks the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. In 2026, most countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, have officially confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will begin on Friday.

It is one of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. It occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.