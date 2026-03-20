IRGC Spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini Killed in U.S.-Israeli Strike

The IRGC said Naini “was martyred in a criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn,” condemning the operation and vowing continued resistance.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naini, was killed in what it described as a joint U.S.-Israeli strike.

In a statement published on its official Sepah News website, the IRGC said Naini “was martyred in a criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn,” condemning the operation and vowing continued resistance.

Naini, born in 1957, held the rank of second brigadier general and had served as the IRGC’s spokesperson since 2024. In addition to his military role, he was a professor of social sciences and a faculty member at Imam Hossein University in Tehran. He had also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom following Iran’s missile strikes on Israel in October 2024.

His death comes amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, now entering its third week. The war, which began on February 28, has been marked by intense aerial bombardments and rapid regional escalation.

The conflict was triggered by large-scale U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. Those initial attacks resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, significantly raising tensions and deepening the confrontation across the region.

No immediate comment has been issued by U.S. or Israeli officials regarding the IRGC’s claim.