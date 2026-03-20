President Barzani Calls for Unity and Stability in Newroz Message Amid Regional Tensions

President Barzani noted that this year’s Newroz coincides with “many changes, complexities, and tensions in our region and the world in general,” underscoring what he described as a “sensitive and historic situation,” according to the statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Friday extended Newroz greetings to the people of Kurdistan and called for unity among political parties, emphasizing the need to safeguard stability and security amid ongoing regional tensions.

In a message marking the Kurdish New Year 2726, President Barzani congratulated “the honorable families of the martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, and all beloved citizens of Kurdistan at home and abroad,” while also extending wishes to peoples across the region and the world who observe the holiday, according to the statement.

President Barzani described Newroz as a symbol deeply rooted in Kurdish history, representing renewal, hope, and perseverance. He stated that for the people of Kurdistan, the occasion has long signified “a new beginning, fresh hope, and victory over oppressors and hardships,” reflecting a broader cultural legacy tied to the pursuit of freedom and peace.

The message comes at a time of heightened regional and international tensions. President Barzani noted that this year’s Newroz coincides with “many changes, complexities, and tensions in our region and the world in general,” underscoring what he described as a “sensitive and historic situation,” according to the statement.

In this context, President Barzani called on political actors in the Kurdistan Region to strengthen coordination and cooperation. He stressed that political parties must work together to support “the interests, stability, and security of our country,” highlighting the importance of internal cohesion during a period of uncertainty.

President Barzani also expressed hope that the occasion would serve as a turning point for improved relations among political groups. He said he hopes this year’s Newroz “becomes a starting point for greater harmony and brotherhood among political parties,” according to the message.

In addition to his remarks on domestic political dynamics, President Barzani addressed broader regional conditions, expressing a desire for peace and stability beyond the Kurdistan Region. He stated that he hopes “the peoples of the region can live in peace and tranquility, far from war, tension, and instability,” reflecting concerns about ongoing conflicts in the wider Middle East.

The message maintained a focus on the cultural and symbolic significance of Newroz, while also incorporating references to current political and security challenges. President Barzani reiterated his well-wishes for citizens, expressing hope that the people of Kurdistan would celebrate the occasion “with joy and happiness.”

Newroz, widely celebrated across Kurdistan and other parts of the region, marks the arrival of spring and holds cultural and historical significance for Kurdish communities. The holiday is traditionally associated with themes of renewal, resilience, and collective identity.

President Barzani concluded his message by extending greetings for the holiday and expressing hopes for continued well-being, stating, “Happy Newroz to you, and may you remain in goodness and joy,” according to the statement.

The full text of President Masoud Barzani's Message: