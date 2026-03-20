PM Barzani Calls for Peace and Stability in Newroz Message

“I hope this Newroz becomes the start of a phase full of peace and comfort in the lives of the people of Kurdistan and marks the end of war and hardship in the region and the world in general,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday extended Newroz greetings to the people of Kurdistan, expressing hope that the occasion would mark the beginning of a period of peace and stability while reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the region.

In a message issued on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year 2726, PM Barzani congratulated “all people of Kurdistan, especially the heroic Peshmerga, the internal security forces, and the proud families and relatives of the martyrs and the victims of Anfal,” according to the statement released by his office.

PM Barzani described Newroz as a significant cultural and historical event for the Kurdish people, stating that the festival symbolizes “victory, freedom, confronting oppressors, the arrival of spring, and the beginning of a new life,” according to the message.

He expressed hope that this year’s Newroz would represent a turning point for the region, stating, “I hope this Newroz becomes the start of a phase full of peace and comfort in the lives of the people of Kurdistan and marks the end of war and hardship in the region and the world in general.”

The prime minister also addressed current security conditions, noting that the Kurdistan Region has faced challenges due to attacks. He stated that “the people of Kurdistan… due to the unjust and terrorist attacks of outlawed forces and militias, have seen the Kurdistan Region and the lives of its citizens face an undesirable situation,” according to the statement.

PM Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to ensuring security, saying, “We assure the people of Kurdistan that we will exert all our abilities to protect Kurdistan and distance it from every danger.”

The message included acknowledgment of the role of security and institutional actors in maintaining stability. PM Barzani expressed appreciation for “the internal security forces, the Coalition forces, the relevant parties, and the service departments of the Kurdistan Regional Government,” citing their efforts and performance of duties “with skill and competence,” according to the statement.

He also referred to broader regional conditions, expressing hope that the current situation would improve. “I hope this difficult situation ends in the near future and that the Kurdistan Region, as always, continues in progress, development, and reconstruction,” he said.

The Newroz message reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s emphasis on security, institutional resilience, and public reassurance amid ongoing regional tensions. It also underscores official recognition of the contributions of security forces and public institutions in addressing challenges facing the region.

Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the Kurdish New Year, is widely observed across the Kurdistan Region and holds cultural and symbolic importance tied to themes of renewal and resilience.

PM Barzani concluded his message by extending holiday wishes, stating, “Happy Newroz to you all, and may you live in joy, harmony, and security,” according to the statement.

Congratulatory message from the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government on the occasion of the Newroz festival