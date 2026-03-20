Kurdistan Region President Sends Newroz Wishes, Emphasizes Unity and Stability

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended Newroz greetings, honoring martyrs and Peshmerga, and urged citizens to celebrate safely amid a complex regional environment. Peace and vigilance remain central to this year’s festival.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President (KRP) Nechirvan Barzani extended his official greetings to the Kurdish people and citizens of the Kurdistan Region on the occasion of the Newroz festival and the Kurdish New Year, emphasizing both celebration and caution amid a sensitive regional environment. In his annual message, the Regional President Barzani addressed the nation, including the families of martyrs, Peshmerga forces, and all security personnel, expressing hopes for peace, comfort, and happiness during the festival.

KRP Barzani described Newroz as a “profound expression of a history filled with struggle and epics of resilience by a nation that has always resisted oppression with a strong will and has never surrendered,” according to the statement. He noted that the festival symbolizes both “the defeat of darkness and the renewal of life,” framing it as an enduring marker of Kurdish perseverance and a historical testament to the continuity of freedom within the region.

The Region's President underscored that the Newroz fire remains a call to maintain harmony and collective resolve. “It provides us with the vigor to protect our constitutional achievements with a ‘Newroz-like’ will and to keep federalism and the political entity of the Kurdistan Region—the product of the blood of martyrs and our years of struggle—firm and strong,” the statement read.

Kurdistan Region President acknowledged that this year the Kurdistan Region faces a complex and sensitive situation, citing emerging risks of war and their potential repercussions. He called on citizens to exercise historical responsibility to shield the region and Iraq from these challenges. “Peace and pacifism are our greatest strengths, and only under the shadow of stability can we build a better future,” he said.

On relations with the Iraqi Federal Government, the president commended positive steps while emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad. He highlighted adherence to constitutional provisions, maintenance of the federal system, and the protection of the rights of all societal components as “the only guarantees for a strong and stable Iraq,” according to the statement. He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to act as “a factor for peace and stability, extending the hand of understanding and friendship to all.”

Kurdistan Region President provided guidance to the public on safety measures during Newroz celebrations, stressing the importance of caution during family outings and picnics. He urged citizens to comply with traffic regulations and instructions from relevant authorities to ensure that celebrations occur in peace and safety. He also called for the protection of the environment and the natural landscape of the Kurdistan Region, describing this as both a national duty and a marker of societal civility.

The message conveyed a broad inclusivity, wishing a happy Newroz to all peoples celebrating the occasion. KRP Barzani concluded by invoking divine protection over the citizens, the homeland, and humanity at large. “May Almighty God protect you all, our people, and our homeland. May peace, tranquility, and assurance prevail over our region and all of humanity,” the statement said.

In detailing the significance of Newroz, Kurdistan Region President framed the festival as both a historical commemoration and a contemporary call to civic responsibility. The statement stressed continuity between the sacrifices of past generations and the responsibilities of current leadership and citizens, particularly in the context of ongoing regional sensitivities.

The president’s remarks reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to maintaining internal stability while fostering constructive engagement with federal institutions. By emphasizing both safety during public festivities and adherence to legal and environmental obligations, the statement outlined a dual focus on celebration and precaution, reflecting the region’s approach to governance amid broader geopolitical concerns.

KRP Barzani’s message highlighted the symbolic and practical dimensions of Newroz, linking cultural commemoration with civic vigilance. Through references to constitutional achievements, federalism, and the protection of all societal components, the president underscored the interplay between cultural identity and political responsibility in the Kurdistan Region’s current context.

The statement further reflected a tone of continuity, recognizing the contributions of security forces, Peshmerga personnel, and families of martyrs as foundational to the region’s ongoing stability. It emphasized that the festival’s celebration should not compromise public safety or environmental integrity, positioning these considerations as integral to both civic and national wellbeing.

By explicitly addressing the broader population, including Kurds living abroad, Kurdistan Region President framed Newroz as a unifying occasion, reinforcing shared cultural and political values while situating them within contemporary regional realities. The message combined cultural celebration, political affirmation, and public guidance, conveying a comprehensive governmental position for the Kurdish New Year.

The president concluded by wishing citizens continued happiness in the New Year and reiterated his call for vigilance, civic responsibility, and respect for both public order and natural resources during the Newroz festivities.

Full Text of Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani's Newroz Message: