Iran’s IRGC-QF Commander Signals Increased Proxy Activity Following U.S.-Israeli Strikes

Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani’s remarks reiterate the organization’s focus on anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli operations and the strategic role of its affiliated forces in achieving Tehran’s regional objectives.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid the ongoing 2026 Iran war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated surprise airstrikes on Iranian leadership, nuclear sites, missile facilities and military targets — an operation that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous other senior officials — Iran’s Quds Force commander has issued a defiant message vowing to expand proxy operations against “criminal America and the child-killing Zionist regime.”

The strikes, widely described by U.S. and Israeli officials as pre-emptive and aimed at regime change as well as dismantling Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, have triggered Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region and plunged the Middle East into broader conflict now entering its third week, according to multiple reports.

The Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, General Esmail Qaani, issued a message on Friday affirming that the “Front of Truth” will continue to strengthen and expand its operational capacities, Mehr News reported. Addressed to commanders and leaders of the Resistance Front and what Qaani described as “borderless warriors of the Islamic Revolution,” the message coincided with the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan 1447.

Qaani opened his statement with a religious greeting, invoking Allah and extending blessings to the recipients. He characterized their actions as “diligent and jihadi” and said that their efforts against what he termed “criminal America and the child-killing Zionist regime” had drawn admiration from supporters while causing “rage, astonishment, and terror among the enemies,” according to the text published by Mehr News Agency.

The Quds Force commander emphasized the autonomous decision-making and strategic capabilities of the Resistance Front, noting that the group had carried out “very impactful operations thus far” and would have “more surprises in store.”

He highlighted the formation of what he called the “Unity of the Arenas” (Wahdat al-Sahat), describing it as both a source of strength for the Islamic Ummah and a challenge for “global arrogance and international Zionism.”

Qaani’s message also referenced the leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, paying tribute to the late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the “Martyred Khamenei,” and noting that the ideology of the Islamic Revolution would continue under the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who was formally selected as the new Supreme Leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts in early March.

He described the ongoing conflict as a struggle in which the martyrdom of commanders would “result in new growth and the breathing of fresh blood into their body,” asserting that the front would emerge stronger and capable of defeating its adversaries.

The message reiterated that the Resistance Front’s progress and future operations were fueled by ideological commitment and religious authority. Qaani expressed gratitude to the fighters for their loyalty and service, stating, “I kiss the hands of you mujahideen and fighters of the Islamic Ummah and thank every single one of you.”

He concluded with a reaffirmation that “the Front of Truth will become more capable and powerful every day.”

Analysts quoted within Iranian state media described the Front of Truth as a network of paramilitary groups aligned with Tehran’s regional policies — the so-called Axis of Resistance. Qaani’s message underlined the continuing operational focus on U.S. and Israeli interests in the Middle East, emphasizing both tactical achievements to date and future capabilities.

The Quds Force, as an external operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has historically supported affiliated militias and proxy groups across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, a context implicit in the terminology used in the statement.

Qaani praised the independent operational decisions of the Resistance Front, asserting that its activities were executed “through their own wise decision and discretion” and framing the network as capable of self-directed initiatives without direct supervision from Iranian authorities.

The commander’s remarks highlighted the integration of ideological guidance with operational autonomy, a recurring theme in Iranian military communications regarding proxy or allied formations — particularly relevant as Iran’s central command structures have been disrupted by the recent U.S.-Israeli decapitation strikes.

The statement included repeated references to martyrdom as both a motivator and a source of renewed strength. Qaani wrote that “the martyrdom of the commanders and leaders of this front has resulted in new growth,” signaling that losses incurred in operations are framed as reinforcing the group’s resolve and effectiveness.

In closing, Qaani reinforced the long-term trajectory of the Resistance Front, asserting that through ideological commitment, religious sanction, and operational capability, the network would continue its campaign against perceived adversaries in the region.

The statement concluded with a formal signature from Qaani and the date, emphasizing continuity in leadership and doctrinal adherence within the Quds Force framework.

While unverified reports in regional media have raised questions about Qaani’s personal status following the initial strikes, Iranian state media continues to attribute such communications directly to him.

The message from Qaani marks the latest in a series of public statements by Iran’s Quds Force highlighting its commitment to regional proxy operations and ideological campaigns amid the direct U.S.-Israeli military confrontation.

The statement emphasizes operational autonomy, religious legitimacy, and sustained growth in capabilities, framing these elements as central to the mission of the Front of Truth even as Tehran faces sustained pressure on its homeland.