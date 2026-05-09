KDP Reengages in Federal Parliament Ahead of Critical Vote on al-Zaidi Cabinet

KDP lawmakers return to Baghdad for Iraq's confidence vote as Erbil and Baghdad advance revenue transfers and coordination on key constitutional disputes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Parliamentarians from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are returning to Baghdad on Saturday to resume their institutional roles within the federal legislature.

The move marks a definitive step toward finalizing Iraq's political transition and participating in the upcoming vote of confidence for the new government cabinet led by Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi.

According to reports from regional officials and lawmakers, the decision to resume parliamentary activities follows a period of intensive top-level coordination between Erbil and Baghdad aimed at resolving persistent fiscal and administrative disputes.

The return of the KDP faction coincides with significant progress in intergovernmental coordination.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is prepared to transfer a portion of its non-oil revenues to the federal treasury as early as Sunday, a measure intended to facilitate the distribution of public sector salaries.

Simultaneously, the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs confirmed that the administrative procedures required for transferring the files of the region's political prisoners to the federal government have been finalized.

These developments serve as concrete indicators of a stabilizing relationship between the regional and federal authorities as the constitutional deadline for government formation approaches.

KDP MPs Return to Federal Parliament

Lawmakers from the KDP began their transit to the Iraqi capital on Saturday, with some expected to arrive by Sunday morning.

Sipan Sherwani, a member of the Iraqi Parliament from the KDP faction, told Kurdistan24 that the group is currently making the necessary preparations to re-engage with parliamentary sessions.

The timing is critical, as the legislature is expected to convene early next week to evaluate al-Zaidi's proposed ministerial lineup.

Avesta Mam Yahya, another member of the KDP faction, told Kurdistan24 that the return was authorized by President Masoud Barzani.

She emphasized that while a specific date for the confidence vote has not been officially scheduled, the KDP remains committed to participating in the sessions and supporting the new cabinet.

According to Sherwan Duberdani, a KDP parliamentarian, the vote is likely to occur on Monday, May 11, or Tuesday, May 12.

Duberdani indicated that the timeline is constrained by the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage; should the parliament fail to grant confidence by Tuesday, the departure of numerous lawmakers could hinder the formation process.

The KDP's return is framed as an exercise of institutional oversight.

According to a formal statement from the bloc issued earlier this week, the resumption of activities is intended to ensure the proper implementation of agreements regarding the Kurdistan Region's constitutional, legal, and financial rights.

The faction stated that it intends to remain at the forefront of defending the rights of all Iraqi citizens while advocating for a genuine partnership in state governance.

Erbil-Baghdad Coordination Continues

The current political momentum is the result of a series of high-level diplomatic engagements.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani recently concluded what he characterized as a successful visit to Baghdad, during which he held consultations with various political alliances and national figures.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, President Barzani underscored the necessity of joint efforts to address Iraq's security and economic challenges.

He expressed full support for the Prime Minister-designate, voicing hope that the transition would lead to a period of development and progress.

Administrative coordination has been equally rigorous at the executive level.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently met with al-Zaidi to discuss the cabinet formation process.

According to the report on their meeting, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his support for the new government while stressing that the framework for Erbil-Baghdad relations must be rooted in the constitution.

He emphasized that the current political environment offers a fundamental opportunity to resolve long-standing disputes through partnership, balance, and consensus.

Al-Zaidi, in turn, has expressed appreciation for the KRG's support.

During his consultations in Erbil, the Prime Minister-designate stated that a strong Kurdistan Region serves to reinforce the federal government.

According to the article detailing those talks, al-Zaidi committed to maintaining a fair and constructive engagement with regional authorities.

This sentiment was echoed in separate meetings with President Masoud Barzani, where both leaders emphasized the need to finalize the cabinet according to constitutional deadlines and electoral entitlements.

Fiscal and Administrative Measures Progress

The current transition is defined by tangible fiscal and administrative steps.

A source told Kurdistan24 that the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy is scheduled to deposit non-oil revenue into the bank account of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

This transfer is a prerequisite for the release of April salaries for the Kurdistan Region's public sector workers.

The source noted that the non-oil revenue for the current month exceeds 50 billion dinars.

According to Kurdistan24, both governments have reached an understanding regarding the impact of regional instability on revenue generation.

Due to the economic pressures resulting from the U.S.-Iran conflict, the federal government will not send 120 billion dinars of the expected monthly allocation, a decision both parties have reportedly accepted.

Despite this adjustment, regional finance officials indicated that preparations for salary distribution are complete and the process will commence as soon as funds from Baghdad are received.

Progress is also visible in the management of historical and humanitarian files.

Ahmed Mam Rasul, Director General of Services for Political Prisoner Affairs at the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs, stated to Kurdistan24 that legal procedures and coordination with the Iraqi Political Prisoners Foundation have concluded.

Rasul noted that a joint set of minutes has been signed and the relevant federal law has been amended to include the region's prisoners.

By order of the Prime Minister, a high-level committee including the Ministers of Finance and Martyrs is negotiating the final financial allocations with Baghdad this week.

Political Dialogue on Government Formation

The broader Iraqi political context remains dominated by the technicalities of power-sharing.

The Coordination Framework's government formation committee has been engaged in a "point-scoring" exercise to distribute ministerial and sovereign posts.

Oudai al-Khadran, a leader in the Badr Organization, told Kurdistan24 that disagreements have persisted over the procedural valuation of deputy-level positions.

Proposals are currently divided between counting deputy presidents and deputy prime ministers as either 10 or 12 points, a metric derived from each party's parliamentary seat total.

According to al-Khadran, there is a significant internal push to ensure the cabinet consists of new faces rather than re-appointed ministers.

He suggested that the Coordination Framework would likely finalize the names of ministerial candidates by Sunday.

Prime Minister-designate al-Zaidi has already delivered his government program to the parliamentary presidency and the various political blocs.

Observers noted that even if a full consensus is not reached on every post, the parliament may move to vote on a partial cabinet early next week, with remaining positions filled following the Hajj break.

This domestic process is unfolding under international scrutiny.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently commented on the transition, describing it as "very good" during a brief exchange with a Kurdistan24 reporter.

President Trump's endorsement of al-Zaidi followed a period in which Washington voiced opposition to other potential candidates.

This diplomatic signaling underscores the importance of the current transition to international partners who are monitoring Iraq's stability amid ongoing regional tensions.

Institutional Resilience and Next Steps

The return of KDP lawmakers to Baghdad represents an institutional commitment to the federal political process after weeks of preliminary dialogue.

By engaging in the upcoming confidence vote, the KDP is positioning itself to influence the national agenda from within the legislative chamber.

The emphasis placed by Kurdish leadership on "constitutional adherence" and "fair treatment" remains the primary baseline for their participation in the al-Zaidi administration.

The implementation of Article 140 and the resolution of the salary crisis remain the KRI's top legislative priorities.

As the KDP negotiating delegation continues its work in Baghdad, the focus will likely shift to ensuring that the Prime Minister-designate's "new strategy" for resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes translates into actionable policy.

The current alignment of executive meetings, fiscal transfers, and parliamentary engagement suggests a structured attempt to overcome the political deadlock that has historically hindered federal-regional relations.

The resumption of parliamentary activities by the KDP on Saturday, signals a critical phase in the formation of Iraq's next government.

Amid ongoing revenue transfers and administrative file exchanges, the focus now shifts to the anticipated parliamentary vote in Baghdad and the continued effort to resolve outstanding constitutional issues between Erbil and the federal government.