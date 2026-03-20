Iran Warns Public Spaces Will No Longer Be Safe for U.S. and Israeli Officials

Iran’s armed forces say they are monitoring U.S. and Israeli officials amid regional tensions, warning that public spaces may no longer be secure, according to Iranian media.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces warned Friday that public spaces will no longer be safe for senior American and Israeli officials, following ongoing regional tensions and military confrontations, according to Iranian media.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, the armed forces’ senior spokesperson, said Iranian officials “are like ordinary people and live with and among the people. They are not like Israeli and American officials, who cannot withstand the resilience of the heroic Iranian people and the courage of the Islamic Republic's armed forces. Therefore, they have hidden themselves underground and in bunkers, using people as shields to protect themselves.”

Shekarchi added that “according to the information we possess regarding senior Israeli and American officials and leaders, parks, public places, and tourist centers around the world will no longer be safe locations for them.” He further stated that the targeting of Iranian military leaders “is not a sign of enemy strength, but rather a sign of the enemies' desperation, helplessness, and wickedness.”

The spokesperson said Iranian forces are actively monitoring enemy officials, pilots, and soldiers, and indicated that “before long, Iranian forces will continue their attacks and bring everyone to punishment.”

The statements were published by Iranian media on March 20, 2026, and form part of broader communications from Iran’s armed forces amid heightened tensions with Israel and the United States. Shekarchi’s comments emphasized both the perceived vulnerability of opposing officials and Iran’s continued operational focus on military and security targets.

The remarks follow earlier statements from Iranian military and political authorities asserting the resilience of the country’s armed forces and highlighting the strategic importance of national defense. They underscore the continued emphasis on deterrence and monitoring of foreign personnel by Iran’s military leadership.

Shekarchi’s warning marks the latest public declaration regarding the safety of international officials and reflects Tehran’s ongoing positioning in the context of regional conflicts.