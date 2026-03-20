KDC to Hold Major Newroz Gathering in Germany Aimed at Unity, Shifa Barzani Says

Shifa Barzani said the Kurdish diaspora plays a key role in advancing Kurdish issues, as a major Newroz event in Bonn aims to promote unity beyond political divisions.

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Mr. Shifa Barzani, the General Supervisor of Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC) underscored the growing influence of the Kurdish diaspora in shaping and delivering the Kurdish message, as preparations culminated for a large-scale Newroz gathering in Germany aimed at reinforcing national unity over political divisions.

Speaking on Thursday, during his participation in Kurdistan24’s “Kurdistan Day” program presented by Zhino Muhammad, Shifa Barzani announced that a major celebration will take place on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026, in Bonn, Germany, bringing together a large number of Kurds from the diaspora.

He stated that the event is being organized upon the directive of Masoud Barzani, with a preparation committee working for three months. Dozens of volunteers have been continuously engaged in coordination meetings with various groups and Kurdish communities across the diaspora.

Shifa Barzani emphasized that Kurdish diaspora communities show strong enthusiasm for such events, noting that any activity connected to their homeland draws participation with great passion. He added that several well-known Kurdish artists, alongside multiple dance groups, are expected to take part in the celebration.

He further explained that the event carries a national character, revealing that a video address from President Masoud Barzani will be delivered during the gathering, conveying a message of peace, unity, and coexistence among the Kurdish people.

Reflecting on previous years, Shifa Barzani noted that many past celebrations and gatherings were partisan in nature and organized by political parties. However, he stressed that since the establishment of the federation four years ago under the direct supervision of Masoud Barzani, the objective has shifted toward promoting Kurdish identity rather than party affiliation across Europe and the diaspora.

Highlighting this year’s approach, he stated that Newroz 2026 will be different, confirming that only the Kurdistan flag will be raised during the event. He added that political parties and groups have agreed on this decision, emphasizing that Kurdish identity must come before all else.

Shifa Barzani also pointed to the strategic importance of the diaspora, asserting that it can exert significant influence on international decisions related to Kurdish issues. He stressed the need for strong lobbying efforts, noting that approximately two million Kurds reside in Germany. He added that ongoing efforts aim to unify Kurdish communities abroad under a single umbrella.

As thousands prepare to gather in Bonn, the event reflects a deliberate shift toward unity and collective identity, positioning the Kurdish diaspora as a central force in shaping both national cohesion and international engagement.