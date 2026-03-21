IRGC Announces Strike on Over 55 U.S. and Israeli Sites in West Asia

The IRGC confirmed the continued targeting of U.S. and Israeli locations in West Asia during the 70th wave of its ongoing military operation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it carried out the 70th wave of Operation "True Promise 4," targeting more than 55 locations belonging to the United States and Israel across the West Asia region.

The Public Relations Office of the Revolutionary Guard said the operation included bombardments of several U.S. military bases, including installations in Al-Kharj, Al-Dhafra, and Ali Al-Salem, as well as positions linked to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The statement noted that Qiam and Emad missile systems, alongside drones, were used in attacks conducted over the past 24 hours.

The IRGC also reported that the operations focused on strategic Israeli areas in Haifa and Tel Aviv, naming locations including Hadera, Kiryat Ono, Savyon, and Ben Ami.

The statement indicated that Khorramshahr-4 cluster missiles and Qadr missiles were employed to strike these sites, and emphasized that operations to destroy targets are ongoing.

“At this stage of the war, it is very important to reiterate that the Revolutionary Guard, as part of its strategy, is attacking the locations from which we are being attacked more than ever before,” the communiqué said.

It added that the armed forces of Iran and the Revolutionary Guard are prepared for this phase of the conflict.

The announcement comes amid continued hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel, part of the broader conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February 2026. U.S. and Israeli officials have not publicly confirmed the outcomes of the latest Iranian strikes.

Operation "True Promise 4" is an ongoing series of military actions by the IRGC, which has previously targeted American and Israeli positions across the region. The operation reflects Iran’s use of ballistic missiles, cluster munitions, and drones to strike both military installations and strategic urban areas.

The locations cited by the IRGC in Israel include urban centers and surrounding strategic sites in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, while U.S. positions targeted span military bases supporting operations in the Gulf region, including those used by the Fifth Fleet.

The statement did not provide casualty figures or damage assessments.

Iranian authorities have framed the operation as a defensive response to prior attacks, asserting that their forces are striking from positions under threat.

The statement reiterated the IRGC’s strategy of targeting sites from which they report being attacked, signaling continued military engagement across multiple fronts.

The Revolutionary Guard’s announcement is part of a pattern of frequent updates issued by Iranian authorities during the ongoing conflict. Previous waves of Operation "True Promise 4" have similarly targeted both U.S. and Israeli military assets in the region, involving missile strikes and drone attacks.

The latest strikes occur in the context of wider regional tensions and ongoing military campaigns in West Asia, with both Iranian and Israeli forces actively engaged in offensive and counter-offensive operations.