Natanz Enrichment Complex Targeted in Overnight Strike, Officials Report No Environmental Threat

The overnight strike at the Natanz enrichment complex represents the latest reported incident targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, with officials confirming that local residents face no immediate environmental threat.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was struck early Saturday, March 21, 2026, in what Iranian authorities described as an attack by the United States and Israel, Tasnim News Agency reported. The Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz complex, located in central Iran, sustained the incident amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the strike contravenes international laws and obligations, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and other nuclear safety regulations. Technical assessments were carried out by Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center to determine potential radioactive hazards.

According to the results of these evaluations, officials reported that no radioactive leakage occurred, and no environmental danger threatens nearby populations. The authorities emphasized that prior planning and monitoring systems contributed to the containment of any risks.

The Tasnim News Agency statement characterized the strike as a continuation of prior attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which it labeled as “criminal actions” by the United States and Israel. No details were provided regarding damage to the facility or any casualties resulting from the strike.

This development follows previous reported incidents targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, including a projectile strike near the Bushehr power plant, which Iranian authorities also deemed deliberate and in violation of international norms. The Natanz complex remains operational, with Iranian officials asserting that safety measures successfully mitigated potential impacts on workers and surrounding communities.

Authorities reaffirmed that the site’s technical safeguards and monitoring systems are functioning and that ongoing investigations will continue to ensure compliance with nuclear safety standards.

Iranian officials have not specified whether additional protective measures are being implemented at Natanz following Saturday’s attack, but the public statement underscored the country’s intent to maintain operational security and nuclear safety at the site.