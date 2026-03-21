UN Calls for 'Military Restraint' Amid Reported Strike on Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site

Saturday’s incident marks the latest reported targeting of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, with officials confirming that immediate environmental danger to nearby populations remains absent.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog confirmed Saturday that it is investigating a reported attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been notified by Iran of the strike and emphasized the need for military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident.

“No increase in off-site radiation levels reported,” the agency added in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Iranian authorities reported that the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz complex, located in central Iran’s Isfahan province, was struck early Saturday in what Tasnim News Agency described as an attack carried out by the United States and Israel.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the incident violated international law and obligations, including provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), as well as other nuclear safety and security regulations.

Technical assessments conducted by Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center determined that no radioactive leakage occurred and that local residents face no environmental risk.

Officials noted that pre-existing safety planning and continuous monitoring systems contributed to the containment of any hazards. The facility remains operational, according to the statement.

The Tasnim report described the strike as part of a continuing series of attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which Iranian authorities labeled “criminal actions” by the United States and Israel.

The statement did not provide details regarding damage to the facility or potential casualties resulting from the strike. Previous reported incidents include a projectile strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which Tehran similarly classified as deliberate and in violation of international norms.

Officials emphasized that the Natanz complex’s technical safeguards and monitoring systems remain active and that investigations will continue to ensure adherence to nuclear safety standards.

Authorities also highlighted the operational continuity of the site and the mitigation measures in place to protect personnel and surrounding communities. No additional protective measures have been publicly detailed.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the agency’s call for restraint, noting that the risk of a nuclear accident would rise if military actions continued to target nuclear infrastructure. “The IAEA is following the situation closely and urges all parties to exercise maximum caution,” the statement said.

The reported strike occurs amid a broader escalation of military and political tensions in the region, with Iran’s nuclear facilities frequently cited in statements by both Israeli and U.S. officials as strategic targets in ongoing operations.

International observers have noted that incidents such as Saturday’s strike underscore the continued vulnerability of nuclear sites amid regional conflict.

Iranian authorities have stressed that the facility’s monitoring systems successfully detected and contained any potential hazards and that workers and surrounding populations are not at risk. The public statement reiterated the country’s commitment to nuclear safety and the operational integrity of the Natanz enrichment complex.

The IAEA confirmed it is actively assessing the situation, and Tehran has provided information regarding radiation levels and the condition of the site.