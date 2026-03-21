UN Chief Marks International Newroz Day with Call for Renewal and Global Unity

Guterres highlights shared values of peace, sustainability, and cultural diversity

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — António Guterres on Saturday marked International Day of Nowruz with a message emphasizing renewal, unity, and collective responsibility, as millions around the world celebrate the arrival of spring and a new year.

In his official message, Guterres described Nowruz as a day of “renewal” for more than 300 million people globally, symbolizing both the beginning of a new year and the arrival of a new spring.

He stressed that the occasion transcends borders, bringing together diverse nations and cultures around shared human values.

“Nowruz can serve as a guiding light for us,” the UN chief said, calling on people across different societies to move forward together despite their differences, in pursuit of a more peaceful, sustainable, and inclusive world.

The message comes as Nowruz—celebrated across parts of the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond—continues to gain international recognition as a cultural and historical tradition rooted in thousands of years of heritage.

President Barzani’s Saturday address in Bonn, highlighting unity, cultural preservation, and the resilience of the Kurdish people, resonates closely with UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message marking International Day of Nowruz.

Both underscore the universal significance of Nowruz as a symbol of renewal, solidarity, and hope, not only within communities but across borders. By celebrating their heritage and advocating for shared values, Kurds—like millions around the world observing Nowruz—affirm the enduring power of collective identity, peaceful coexistence, and a commitment to building a stable and inclusive future.

Officially recognized by the United Nations, the day highlights the importance of mutual respect, coexistence, and harmony with nature.

Guterres’ remarks also underscore the broader relevance of Nowruz in a time marked by global uncertainty, conflict, and environmental challenges.

By invoking the spirit of renewal and cooperation, he urged the international community to draw inspiration from the occasion to address shared challenges and strengthen collective efforts toward stability and sustainable development.

Observed annually on March 21, Nowruz remains one of the most enduring cultural celebrations in the world, symbolizing hope, rebirth, and unity among diverse peoples, while reinforcing the universal aspiration for peace and a better future.