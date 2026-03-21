Iraqi Deputy Parliament Speaker Condemns Deadly Attack on National Intelligence Headquarters

Farhad Atroshi condemned the attack on Iraq’s intelligence headquarters in Baghdad, calling for legal action after a deadly assault that killed one officer.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A deadly attack on Iraq’s national intelligence headquarters in Baghdad has drawn sharp condemnation from senior officials, with calls intensifying for swift justice and firm measures against those responsible.

Farhad Atrushi, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, strongly condemned the attack carried out on the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service in the capital, Baghdad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Atrushi denounced the assault, emphasizing that such attacks targeting state institutions represent a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the headquarters of the National Intelligence Service in Baghdad, and we also condemn any attack targeting state institutions. This act constitutes a clear violation of the dignity and sovereignty of the state,” he stated.

Atrushi further stressed the need for accountability, calling on the government and security and military authorities to take the necessary measures to pursue those responsible and bring them before the judiciary.

“We call on the government and the security and military authorities to take the necessary measures to pursue the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice so they receive fair punishment in accordance with the law,” he added.

Earlier on the same day, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced that its facility in Baghdad had been targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack.

According to the agency’s official statement, the attack took place at 10:00 a.m. and was carried out by armed groups operating outside the law. The assault resulted in the killing of one officer.

The statement described the attack as a futile attempt to obstruct the agency from carrying out its national and professional duties, stressing that such actions would only strengthen its determination to continue its work.

The attack and the response from Iraqi officials underscore growing concerns over the security of state institutions, as authorities face renewed pressure to ensure accountability and uphold sovereignty.