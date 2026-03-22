U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center in Baghdad Targeted Six Times in 24 Hours by Drones and Katyusha Rockets

The US diplomatic support facility in Baghdad was targeted six times within 24 hours using drones and rockets, causing damage amid escalating attacks and counterstrikes between armed groups and US forces.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A wave of coordinated drone and rocket attacks struck the U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center in Baghdad, marking the sixth assault within less than 24 hours and signaling a sharp escalation in targeting the Victoria base in the Iraqi capital.

According to information provided by Kurdistan24 correspondent Shvan Jabari in Baghdad, from Saturday evening until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, the facility was targeted six times. Each attack involved multiple drones and a number of Katyusha rockets directed at the base, located in western Baghdad.

Simultaneously, in the Jihad neighborhood—one of the closest areas to Baghdad International Airport and the US diplomatic support facility—a burned vehicle was discovered carrying a launcher equipped with ten Katyusha rockets. It remains unclear whether the vehicle was destroyed during the launch or targeted by US air forces.

Jabari reported that across the six attacks, a total of 18 drones and Katyusha rockets were launched at the US facility. The strikes caused damage to the base and triggered fires within the compound.

Further data indicates that since the beginning of the joint US-Israel war against Iran on February 28, more than 433 attacks have been carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting US diplomatic facilities and the embassy in Baghdad. Some of these attacks were also directed toward Erbil.

In response, US air forces have conducted 32 strikes against bases and positions belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). However, no official figures have been released regarding casualties from these strikes.

The PMF has announced that as a result of US airstrikes on its bases and positions, 27 of its members have been killed and 57 others wounded.

The sustained cycle of attacks and counterstrikes underscores a deepening security escalation, with Baghdad emerging as a focal point in the broader confrontation.