Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Extends Newroz Greetings to Kurdistan President

Message highlights shared cultural values and calls for peace amid regional challenges

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday received a congratulatory message from Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's Foreign Minister, on the occasion of the Newroz holiday.

In his message, Fidan extended his warmest congratulations, describing Newroz as a symbol of goodness and hope, as well as a fundamental element of the region’s shared cultural heritage.

He expressed hope that the occasion would contribute to strengthening friendship, harmony, and the preservation of common values among the peoples of the region.

Addressing the broader regional context, the foreign minister of Türkiye pointed to the growing challenges facing the Middle East, emphasizing the need for peace and stability.

He voiced hope that the holiday would serve as an opportunity to foster calm and bring greater stability to all of humanity.

Fidan concluded his message by conveying his sincere greetings to President Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region, wishing them a year filled with peace, prosperity, and well-being.

The exchange reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, where ties have continued to develop across political, economic, and cultural spheres despite persistent regional uncertainties.