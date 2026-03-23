Kurdistan Region President, Dutch Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Tensions in Phone Call

Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen discussed regional tensions, emphasizing peaceful solutions and the need to prevent Iraq and the Kurdistan Region from being drawn into the conflict.

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen discussed the ongoing regional conflict and its broader implications during a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The statement said Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received the call at noon on Monday, during which he congratulated Berendsen on assuming his new position and expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ continued assistance and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments related to the war and the wider regional situation, the statement noted. They emphasized what were described as the dangerous repercussions of the conflict on peace, stability, and economic conditions across the region and globally.

According to the statement, President Nechirvan Barzani and Berendsen agreed that all efforts should be directed toward ending the conflict and resolving disputes through peaceful means. The discussion comes amid ongoing hostilities involving multiple regional and international actors, which have raised concerns about broader instability.

The Dutch foreign minister conveyed the concerns of his government and the European Union regarding the potential expansion of the conflict, according to the statement. He highlighted the possible consequences of further escalation and reiterated the Netherlands’ support for maintaining stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement added that both parties addressed the impact of the war on the Kurdistan Region, including its economic and security dimensions. They also discussed relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the importance of preventing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region from being drawn into the broader conflict.

In addition, the conversation covered bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands. Kurdistan Region's President reiterated his appreciation for Dutch support, while Berendsen affirmed his country’s commitment to continued engagement, the statement said.

The exchange reflects ongoing diplomatic contacts between regional and international officials as tensions persist across the Middle East. According to the statement, both sides underscored the need for coordinated efforts to maintain stability and avoid further escalation.

The call took place as regional actors continue to assess the evolving security situation and its potential implications for neighboring countries and international partners. Officials in multiple countries have expressed concern about the risk of spillover effects, particularly in areas already affected by economic and security challenges.

Kurdistan Region's President and Berendsen also discussed the importance of safeguarding Iraq and the Kurdistan Region from becoming involved in the conflict, the statement noted, highlighting a shared emphasis on maintaining internal stability amid external pressures.

The Presidency statement indicated that the conversation formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at addressing the consequences of the conflict and reinforcing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and its international partners.

The discussion between Barzani and Dutch Foreign Minister focused on regional developments, the risks associated with continued hostilities, and the importance of diplomatic solutions, according to the statement.

The call concluded with both sides reiterating the need to pursue peaceful resolutions and sustain efforts to preserve stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.