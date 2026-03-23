KRG Offers Condolences After Deadly Qatar Helicopter Crash

"We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the governments and peoples of Türkiye and Qatar during this difficult time," the statement read.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) expressed its condolences on Monday following a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar that claimed the lives of seven people during a training mission.

In an official statement, the KRG extended its "deepest condolences" to the victims' families and expressed solidarity with the governments and peoples of Türkiye and Qatar. "We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the governments and peoples of Türkiye and Qatar during this difficult time," the statement read.

Qatari authorities confirmed on Sunday that the helicopter crashed in the country's territorial waters during a joint training exercise. The Qatar Interior Ministry announced that rescue operations had concluded, with all seven individuals on board recovered and confirmed dead.

According to the Qatar Ministry of Defense, the victims included four Qatari military personnel: Captain Mubarak Salem Daway al-Marri, Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem al-Khayarin, Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed, and Captain Saeed Nasser Sameekh.

The ministry also confirmed the deaths of Major Sinan Tastekin, who served with the Qatar–Türkiye Joint Forces Command, as well as two Turkish civilians, Suleiman Cemra Kahraman and Ismail Anas.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the helicopter had been participating in a joint training exercise when it crashed into the sea. Qatari officials indicated that the incident was likely caused by a technical malfunction during a routine flight.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences from regional authorities, including the KRG, as both Qatar and Türkiye mourn the loss of military personnel and civilians in the tragedy.