Fighter Jets Target PMF Command Base in Anbar, Several Commanders Killed

Iraqi sources identified the deceased as Saad Dawai, a PMF operations commander in Anbar, and Haider al-Ma'mouri, the PMF security chief at the same base.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Fighter jets struck the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) command base in Anbar province on Tuesday, killing several senior commanders, according to reports from Kurdistan24 correspondent Sheevan Jabary.

Iraqi sources identified the deceased as Saad Dawai, a PMF operations commander in Anbar, and Haider al-Ma'mouri, the PMF security chief at the same base. In addition to the fatalities, several personnel were injured, with some sustaining serious wounds and receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

The PMF media center confirmed that the airstrike targeted their operations command in the Jurf al-Sakhar – Sa'idat area. According to the statement, U.S. and Israeli fighter jets carried out the attack at approximately 12:20 AM local time, injuring two members of the 47th Brigade.

The statement emphasized that despite the ongoing airstrikes, the PMF continues its operations while remaining on high alert for potential future attacks.