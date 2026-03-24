Peshmerga Ministry Reports Six Killed, 30 Wounded in Missile Attack

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks targeted a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Sector and a force from the 5th Infantry Division in two separate incidents. It said six ballistic missiles were used in what it described as a “hostile act,” resulting in casualties.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministry of Peshmerga said early Tuesday that six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran border area in Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks targeted a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Sector and a force from the 5th Infantry Division in two separate incidents. It said six ballistic missiles were used in what it described as a “hostile act,” resulting in casualties among its forces.

The ministry condemned the strikes, stating that the attack represented a violation of security in the Kurdistan Region and caused losses among Peshmerga personnel stationed in the area. It confirmed that six fighters were killed in the strikes, while 30 others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention.

According to the statement, the ministry reiterated that it “possess[es] every right to repel any aggression committed against our people and our land,” while calling for an end to attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry also appealed to the Iraqi federal government, the international community, and allied partners to respond to what it described as ongoing violations. It urged those actors “not to remain silent regarding these violations and to put an end to this reckless aggression,” according to the statement.

In addition, the ministry expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, emphasizing the human toll of the incident on its forces.

The strikes occurred in the Soran border area, a region near Kurdistan Region’s northeastern frontier, where Peshmerga units maintain positions as part of regional security deployments. The ministry did not provide further operational details regarding the timing or trajectory of the missiles beyond stating that the attacks took place early Tuesday morning.

The statement also reiterated calls to keep the Kurdistan Region insulated from broader regional tensions, urging all parties to avoid actions that could escalate instability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga confirmed that six fighters were killed and 30 wounded in missile strikes targeting positions in the Soran area.