Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Condemns Missile Strike on Peshmerga

“We denounce and condemn last night’s hostile attack of treachery and betrayal against Peshmerga bases, which resulted in the martyrdom of six heroic Peshmerga and the wounding of 30 others,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister on Tuesday condemned a missile attack targeting Peshmerga positions in the Soran border area that killed six fighters and wounded 30 others, denouncing the incident as a “hostile attack of treachery and betrayal” and calling for action to prevent further strikes.

In a statement, the prime minister said the attack targeted Peshmerga bases and resulted in casualties among forces stationed in the area. “We denounce and condemn last night’s hostile attack of treachery and betrayal against Peshmerga bases, which resulted in the martyrdom of six heroic Peshmerga and the wounding of 30 others,” the statement said.

He extended condolences to the families of those killed and expressed support for the injured, stating, “I offer my condolences to the proud families of the martyrs and pray to Almighty God for the recovery of the wounded.”

The prime minister added that authorities would respond to the incident, saying, “We will take every measure to confront this aggression against the Kurdistan Region and call on the federal government and the international community to put an end to these hostile attacks on the Kurdistan Region.”

Details of the incident were outlined earlier by the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, which said the strikes occurred early Tuesday and involved ballistic missiles targeting two separate military positions. According to the ministry’s statement, a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Sector and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division were hit in the attacks.

The ministry said six ballistic missiles were used in what it described as a “hostile act,” resulting in the deaths of six Peshmerga fighters and injuries to 30 others. It confirmed that those wounded were receiving medical treatment.

According to the statement, the targeted sites were located in the Soran border area, a region near the Kurdistan Region’s northeastern frontier where Peshmerga units are deployed as part of ongoing security operations. The ministry did not provide additional operational details regarding the trajectory or launch points of the missiles.

Officials said the ministry condemned the attack as a violation affecting security in the Kurdistan Region and reiterated that it retained the right to respond. The statement said the ministry “possess[es] every right to repel any aggression committed against our people and our land.”

The ministry also appealed to the Iraqi federal government and the international community to take action, urging them not to remain silent in the face of what it described as ongoing violations. It called for measures to halt further attacks targeting the region.

In addition to outlining the operational details, the ministry emphasized the human impact of the strike, noting the loss of personnel and the injuries sustained by others in the attack. It also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a recovery for the wounded.

The incident took place amid heightened tensions affecting border areas of the Kurdistan Region. The ministry reiterated calls for all parties to avoid actions that could escalate instability and urged efforts to keep the region insulated from broader conflict dynamics.

The prime minister’s statement and the ministry’s account together confirm that six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded in the missile strikes, with authorities describing the incident as a hostile attack targeting military positions in the Soran area.

The Kurdistan Region’s prime minister condemned the missile strike that killed six Peshmerga and wounded 30, while officials confirmed the attack targeted positions in the Soran border area.