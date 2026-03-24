Iranian Assault on Peshmerga Base Branded “Direct Aggression” by Kurdistan Region President

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described the incident as a “direct hostile aggression against the country’s sovereignty” and called for action by the Iraqi federal government and the international community to prevent further attacks.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani strongly condemned an Iranian missile attack targeting Peshmerga bases in the Soran border area early Tuesday, which resulted in the martyrdom of six fighters and injuries to 30 others.

Kurdistan Region President described the incident as a “direct hostile aggression against the country’s sovereignty” and called for action by the Iraqi federal government and the international community to prevent further attacks.

In a statement, Barzani said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has maintained a policy of non-involvement in regional conflicts and poses no threat to neighboring countries.

"The Kurdistan Region has always been a factor of peace and stability. We are committed to a policy of non-involvement and conflict avoidance, and we pose no threat to the security of neighboring countries," he stated.

The Kurdistan Region President expressly condemned the attack labeling it 'direct hostile aggression."

"Therefore, this attack is a direct hostile aggression against the sovereignty of the country and has no justification and is completely contrary to the principles of good neighborliness," the statement read.

Kurdistan President called on the Iraqi Federal Government and the international community to "intensify their efforts to prevent the repetition of these violations and protect the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also issued a statement condemning the strike and confirming the casualties.

“We will take all measures to counter this hostility on the Kurdistan Region. I call on the federal government and the international community to put an end to these attacks on the Kurdistan Region,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs provided additional details, stating that six ballistic missiles were fired in two separate strikes targeting a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Sector and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division.

The ministry described the attacks as a “hostile act” and confirmed that the wounded were receiving medical treatment.

Officials noted that the targeted positions are located in the Soran border area near the Kurdistan Region’s northeastern frontier, where Peshmerga units are deployed for ongoing security operations. The ministry did not release further operational specifics regarding the missiles’ trajectory or launch points.

The ministry reiterated that it retains the right to respond to aggression against its personnel and territory.

It also urged the Iraqi federal government and international partners to act against continued violations and to prevent further attacks on the region. The statement emphasized the human toll of the strike and the need to maintain regional stability.

Both the president and prime minister’s statements, together with the ministry’s account, confirmed that six Peshmerga fighters were martyred and 30 others wounded in the missile strikes. Officials called on all parties to avoid actions that could exacerbate instability along the Kurdistan Region’s borders.