Iraq Authorizes Military Response, Summons US and Iranian Diplomats After Attacks

Iraq approved military retaliation and diplomatic measures after attacks on its forces, summoning US and Iranian diplomats and preparing a UN complaint.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a decisive escalation, Iraq announced a series of firm measures to safeguard its sovereignty, authorizing military retaliation and launching diplomatic action following attacks targeting its security forces.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani chaired an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, where the latest military developments in the region and the impact of the ongoing conflict on Iraq were discussed.

According to a statement delivered by Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the council stressed that, under the constitution, only the state and its official institutions have the authority to decide on matters of “war and peace.” It emphasized that no party, group, or individual is permitted to usurp this authority, and that any action outside this framework would face strict legal consequences.

The council underscored the need for a balanced policy aimed at keeping Iraq away from the center of regional conflicts and wars, while reaffirming the duty of security institutions to carry out their national responsibilities in maintaining stability and security in accordance with the law and constitution.

The statement also highlighted that no faction within the Popular Mobilization Forces is permitted to act outside official legal frameworks and directives.

As part of its strategic decisions, Iraq authorized legitimate self-defense and military response against aerial and drone attacks targeting security bases, describing this as a natural right to defend itself using all available means.

Security forces were tasked with arresting all individuals and entities responsible for attacks on state institutions, citizens’ interests, and diplomatic missions. Military commanders were also held accountable for any negligence in executing judicial arrest warrants.

On the diplomatic front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to prepare a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council regarding the attacks. The government also decided to summon the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy and the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad, delivering a strong protest note concerning strikes targeting Anbar province and Peshmerga bases in Erbil.

As Iraq moves to assert both its military and diplomatic stance, the decisions reflect a clear message of sovereignty, legal authority, and readiness to confront escalating threats.