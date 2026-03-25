UN Human Rights Council to Hold Emergency Session on Iran's Regional Attacks

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent session on Iran’s attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in several Middle East countries, following a formal request by Bahrain and allies.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a rapidly unfolding diplomatic response, the United Nations Human Rights Council has moved to address escalating regional tensions, announcing an urgent session to examine Iran’s recent military attacks on several countries in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the Human Rights Council confirmed it will hold a special meeting to discuss the latest Iranian strikes targeting Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Council, the session will focus on attacks that have targeted civilian populations and infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of a number of innocent civilians in those countries. The meeting is set to take place in the Council chamber at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The urgent discussion comes following a formal request submitted by Bahrain, representing the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan. The request had been presented the previous Wednesday.

In the submission, the countries indicated their intention to propose a draft resolution within the framework of the session.

To accommodate the meeting, adjustments were made to the agenda of the Council’s 61st regular session. This marks the eleventh emergency debate held by the Human Rights Council since its establishment in 2006.

As diplomatic pressure intensifies, the emergency session signals a critical moment in confronting the human cost of escalating regional attacks.