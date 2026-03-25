Governor of Erbil Issues Clarification Following Recent Security Incident, Confirms No Threat from Air Operations

Erbil governor confirms an attack on a civilian project causing material damage, while assuring residents that sounds in the sky are coalition aircraft with no threat

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An attack on a civilian settlement project in Erbil province, coupled with rising concern over sounds in the city’s skies, prompted the governor to deliver both a warning and a message of reassurance to residents.

On early Wednesday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated in a special interview with Kurdistan24 that a residential settlement project within the province had come under attack.

He stressed that the targeted location is a civilian site designated for residents, underscoring that there is no military base present in the area.

Regarding the damage, Khoshnaw confirmed that the attack caused material losses to the project. He added that several civilian vehicles were also damaged as a result of the strike.

In a separate statement issued the same day, Khoshnaw addressed residents of Erbil with a message of reassurance, urging them not to feel fear or anxiety.

He explained that the sounds heard in the skies over Erbil are from coalition aircraft operating in the area.

Khoshnaw clarified that these flights are conducted for the purpose of protecting and monitoring the city’s airspace, emphasizing that there is no threat associated with them.

The governor combined confirmation of damage from the attack with reassurance over aerial activity, affirming both the civilian nature of the targeted site and the safety of the city’s airspace.