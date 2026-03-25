Drone Strike Hits Civilian Area in Erbil, Injuring Several and Causing Material Damage

A drone attack in Erbil hit a civilian settlement, causing major material damage and injuries, with no deaths reported as authorities launched an investigation.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A drone attack struck a civilian settlement area in Erbil, causing significant material damage and leaving several people injured, as local authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and begin investigations.

On early Wednesday, according to information from a Kurdistan24 correspondent, a drone attack targeted a residential area for civilians in Erbil city.

The attack resulted in extensive material damage to the site, with a number of civilian vehicles also destroyed.

Regarding casualties, the correspondent reported that several individuals were injured due to the attack. However, no fatalities were recorded.

Following the incident, security forces and civil defense teams immediately arrived at the targeted location and began a detailed investigation into the attack.

At the same time, security forces called on residents to stay away from the impact site of the drones, allowing specialized teams to carry out their work and complete investigations in a safe and lawful manner.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed that the targeted location is a civilian settlement area, emphasizing that there is no military base present at the site.

Addressing the damage, Khoshnaw stated that the attack caused material losses to the project, noting that several civilian vehicles were also damaged.

Authorities continue their investigations as officials stress the civilian nature of the targeted site and work to ensure safety in the aftermath of the drone strike.