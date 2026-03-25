US to Deploy 1,000 Troops From 82nd Airborne to Middle East, CNN Reports

The US is preparing to deploy about 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as talks with Iran continue and military presence increases.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days, as military activity intensifies alongside ongoing discussions with Iran.

On Wednesday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that around 1,000 US soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are expected to deploy to the region.

According to the report, the contingent includes Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, along with division staff and a battalion from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, which is currently serving as the division’s Immediate Response Force.

The initial elements of the division staff and battalion are expected to begin deploying within a week, while additional elements within the brigade may be deployed later, depending on how the situation develops.

The brigade is expected to serve as a “ready unit” in the Middle East, prepared to respond if needed. The Immediate Response Force is designed to deploy on short notice, acting as a rapid-response unit capable of mobilizing within hours.

One source indicated that official deployment orders had not yet been issued but were expected imminently.

On the other hand, The New York Times reported that the United States has ordered about 2,000 paratroopers to the Middle East.

The report noted that the 82nd Airborne Division made a similar deployment in 2020 following the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump stated that Washington and Tehran had reached 15 points of agreement during discussions aimed at ending the conflict, adding that Iran would “very much” like to make a deal.

While Iran had previously denied any dialogue with the United States, an Iranian source told CNN that there had been “outreach” between the two sides and that Tehran is willing to consider “sustainable” proposals to end the war.

At the same time, the report indicated that thousands of additional US forces are moving into the region beyond the 82nd Airborne deployment.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units and Amphibious Ready Groups have also recently been deployed, including the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, whose deployment was accelerated and redirected from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East.

In addition, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group are also deploying to the region, further expanding US military capabilities.

The expected deployment underscores a growing US military presence in the Middle East, unfolding alongside ongoing diplomatic contacts aimed at ending the conflict.