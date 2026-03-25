Israel Vows to Continue Military Operations in Iran and Lebanon Regardless of Diplomatic Efforts

Israel says it will continue strikes on Iran and Lebanon despite talks, citing concerns over a potential deal and Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel’s military has declared it will continue its operations against Iran and Lebanon regardless of ongoing diplomatic efforts, signaling that battlefield actions will persist alongside negotiations.

The Israeli army announced that its military operations in Iran and Lebanon will continue according to a pre-established plan, without regard to talks aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war.

Speaking at a press conference, Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said in response to a question about diplomatic efforts: “Regarding any agreement being discussed, we are currently operating according to a pre-planned and structured strategy.”

He emphasized: “We are acting and will continue to act to deepen the damage and eliminate threats. We are carrying out our attacks in both Iran and Lebanon.”

According to reports by Channel 12 and Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel has expressed significant concern over the possibility of what it described as a “bad agreement” with Iran, one that would fail to address the issue of enriched uranium stockpiles.

The reports indicated that Iran possesses more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which was described as sufficient for producing 11 nuclear bombs.

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that Israel views the outcome of negotiations with skepticism but is closely monitoring the talks due to the role of US President Donald Trump.

An Israeli source revealed that the United States has presented Iran with a 15-point draft proposal. The source said: “This draft appears to be a surrender agreement and it will be difficult for Iran to accept, as it requires giving up everything, including eliminating enriched uranium, halting the nuclear program, ending missile development, and cutting financial support to proxy groups in the region.”

As diplomatic efforts continue, Israel’s stance underscores a parallel track of sustained military operations and heightened concern over the terms of any potential agreement.