President Nechirvan Barzani Says Iran Acknowledges Peshmerga Strike as “Mistake”

Kurdistan Region President confirms Tehran will investigate Tuesday’s missile attack and awaits official response

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday addressed the situation surrounding six Peshmerga fighters who were killed in a ballistic missile attack by Iran along the Soran border.

In a statement to journalists, Barzani said that he had contacted the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Tuesday missile attack on Peshmerga forces. He said Iran acknowledged the incident as a “mistake” and confirmed it would conduct an investigation.

He added: “Now we are waiting to see what response the Islamic Republic of Iran will give to the Kurdistan Region.”

Updates to follow.