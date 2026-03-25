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President Nechirvan Barzani Says Iran Acknowledges Peshmerga Strike as “Mistake”

Kurdistan Region President confirms Tehran will investigate Tuesday’s missile attack and awaits official response

Kurdistan Iran's ballistic missiles attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday addressed the situation surrounding six Peshmerga fighters who were killed in a ballistic missile attack by Iran along the Soran border.

In a statement to journalists, Barzani said that he had contacted the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Tuesday missile attack on Peshmerga forces. He said Iran acknowledged the incident as a “mistake” and confirmed it would conduct an investigation. 

He added: “Now we are waiting to see what response the Islamic Republic of Iran will give to the Kurdistan Region.”

Updates to follow. 

 
Dler Mohammed ,