Falling Debris Kills Two in Abu Dhabi as UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile Attack

Renewed strikes highlight escalating campaign targeting Emirati territory since late February

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Two people were killed and three others injured after falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, authorities said on Thursday, as United Arab Emirates air defenses responded to a fresh wave of Iranian attacks.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, injuries to three others, and damage to several vehicles.

The casualties were caused by debris falling after the missile was intercepted by air defense systems.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that its air defenses were actively engaging incoming ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.

“UAE air defenses are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

Thursday’s incident is part of a broader escalation that has seen repeated Iranian attacks on the UAE since February 28, when Tehran and its allied networks began targeting Gulf states amid widening regional conflict.

Emirati officials report that air defense systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats in the weeks since, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

While most incoming projectiles have been successfully neutralized, falling debris from interceptions has emerged as a growing risk to civilians, particularly in populated areas around Abu Dhabi and other major cities.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during interception operations and to follow official safety guidance.

The UAE has positioned itself as a key regional hub for trade, finance, and logistics, making it a high-value target in the broader confrontation involving Iran and its adversaries.

Analysts say the continued attacks reflect an effort to disrupt economic stability and send strategic signals amid ongoing hostilities across the Middle East.

Despite the repeated assaults, Emirati officials have emphasized the effectiveness of their layered air defense systems and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting civilian infrastructure and maintaining national security.

The latest attack is expected to intensify international concern over the widening scope of the conflict, as Gulf states face increasing exposure to cross-border missile and drone strikes linked to Iran and its affiliated groups.