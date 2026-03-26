PM Barzani Visits Wounded Peshmergas After Iranian Missile Attack in Soran

The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Barzani and wished them a swift recovery.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday visited the wounded Peshmergas in the hospital following the Iranian missile attack on a Peshmerga base in the Soran independent administration.

The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Barzani and wished them a swift recovery.

He also instructed the Ministry of Health to take all necessary measures for their treatment.

Early Tuesday morning, Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran independent administration.

The strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack killed six Peshmergas and wounded 30 others.