PM Barzani Mourns Deaths of U.S., U.K. Service Members in Erbil Training Exercise

“We are proud partners and allies of the United States and the United Kingdom, working together in support of the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region,” he said.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday expressed his condolences following the deaths of two members of the United States and United Kingdom armed forces during a training exercise in Erbil.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Barzani said he was saddened to learn of the deaths and extended his “sincere condolences” to the families, colleagues, and leaderships of both countries.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of two members of the United States and United Kingdom armed forces during a training exercise in Erbil,” Barzani wrote. “I extend my sincere condolences to their families, colleagues, and the leaderships of both nations at this difficult time.”

The prime minister also reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the two allied nations, highlighting their joint efforts to promote security and stability.

“We are proud partners and allies of the United States and the United Kingdom, working together in support of the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region,” he said.