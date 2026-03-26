Trump Urges Iran to Strike Deal or Face Continued Bombing

He also described Iranian negotiators as “great negotiators” and said he was pursuing a deal that would ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and curb Iran’s military capabilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran to agree to a deal to end ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, warning that failure to do so would result in further military action.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said Iran had an opportunity to “permanently abandon” its nuclear ambitions and pursue a different course.

“We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare,” he said, adding, “In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away.”

His remarks came after a senior Iranian official told Reuters that a U.S. proposal aimed at ending nearly four weeks of conflict was “one-sided and unfair,” though diplomatic contacts remain ongoing.

Trump claimed that Iranian officials were engaged in talks with Washington and described them as eager to reach an agreement, a characterization that Tehran has denied.

He also described Iranian negotiators as “great negotiators” and said he was pursuing a deal that would ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and curb Iran’s military capabilities.

Despite his push for an agreement, Trump acknowledged uncertainty over whether a deal could ultimately be reached.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that,” he said, referring to the prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough.