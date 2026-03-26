France Condemns Iranian Missile Strike on Peshmerga Forces, Reaffirms Support for Kurdistan Region

In a letter addressed to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Braem described the strike as a hostile act against the Kurdistan Region, its authorities, and its people.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Yann Braem, the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, has strongly condemned Iran’s ballistic missile attack targeting the Peshmerga forces in the Soran independent administration.

In a letter addressed to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Braem described the strike as a hostile act against the Kurdistan Region, its authorities, and its people.

The French diplomat expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those wounded.

“Be assured of France’s solidarity in the face of this hostile act,” Braem stated, reaffirming his country’s support for the Kurdistan Region.

He further emphasized that France will continue its efforts to help preserve peace and ensure security for the Kurdish people.

Early Tuesday morning, Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran independent administration.

The strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack killed six Peshmerga and wounded 30 others.