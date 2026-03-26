Iraq Condemns Attacks on Gulf States and Jordan, Pledges Security Measures

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the government’s “categorical condemnation of any aggression” against Gulf nations and Jordan, stressing its readiness to cooperate with partners to address such incidents “responsibly and swiftly.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq on Thursday strongly condemned any attacks targeting Gulf states and Jordan, a day after several regional countries urged Baghdad to prevent assaults launched from its territory.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the government’s “categorical condemnation of any aggression” against Gulf nations and Jordan, stressing its readiness to cooperate with partners to address such incidents “responsibly and swiftly.”

The ministry added that Baghdad remains committed to taking the “necessary measures to manage security challenges” and prevent further escalation.

The remarks came after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan issued a joint statement on Wednesday, calling on Iraq to act immediately to stop attacks originating from its soil by Iran-backed armed groups.

Iraq has increasingly been drawn into regional tensions following the escalation triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Armed factions aligned with Tehran have claimed responsibility for targeting U.S. interests in Iraq and across the wider region.

Both Kuwait and Jordan have reported being targeted by such groups. A little-known faction, Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam, which identifies itself as part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has claimed responsibility for attacks in the two countries.

Responding to the joint statement, the group said its operations “strictly target the American presence” in Gulf countries and Jordan.