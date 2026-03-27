Newroz Event Held at American University in Washington Highlights Kurdish Culture in Diaspora

The Newroz celebration at American University brought together diverse participants to mark the Kurdish New Year and promote cultural understanding through a shared academic and community setting.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Global Kurdish Initiative for Peace at the School of International Service at the American University in Washington, D.C. hosted a Newroz celebration attended by students, faculty, staff, and guests, as organizers emphasized the role of such events in promoting Kurdish culture and identity to a diverse international audience.

The event, held in the U.S. capital and reported by Kurdistan24 correspondent Issa Hassan, brought together participants from various national and ethnic backgrounds to mark the Kurdish New Year. Organizers said the gathering aimed to introduce Kurdish traditions and cultural practices to individuals who may not have prior familiarity with them, while also reinforcing cultural continuity among Kurdish attendees.

Yerivan Saeed, Director of the Global Kurdish Initiative for Peace and Birzani Fellow-in-Residence, said the event forms part of an ongoing effort to expand awareness of Kurdish heritage within academic and multicultural settings. “This is a Newroz reception or celebration that we have been doing that for the last two years, the third year that we are doing it,” Saeed said during the event. He added that the gathering serves as “a very good venue, an event to bring people together from diverse backgrounds, not just Kurds but also other ethnic groups.”

Saeed noted that the American University community includes individuals from more than 100 countries, creating opportunities for cross-cultural engagement. “Some of them come and attend and some of them, this is the first time they know, they are exposed to the Kurdish culture,” he said, adding that such events help “not just to promote the Kurdish culture but also to introduce the Kurds to the people who have not known the Kurds previously.”

The celebration included elements commonly associated with Newroz observances, such as music, food, and social interaction, according to participants. The event was attended by Kurdish students studying at the university, as well as international guests who shared perspectives on similar celebrations in their own countries.

Ahin Haji Badri, a Kurdish student at American University, described the significance of celebrating Newroz outside the Kurdistan Region. “For us, Kurds, celebrating Newroz is a way to keep Kurdish tradition alive,” she said. “It is a holiday of resistance and celebration, celebrating the past in hopes of cultivating a new future.”

She added that gatherings of this nature contribute to maintaining cultural identity within diaspora communities. “By coming together through events like this, we reaffirm that Kurdish identity and Kurdish culture still exists and is stronger than ever,” Badri said.

Attendees from outside the Kurdish community also participated in the event and drew comparisons with Newroz celebrations in other regions. One guest from Pakistan said the holiday is observed in diverse ways across different communities in his country. “In Pakistan, we celebrate Newroz diversely, as is diversity in Pakistan,” he said, describing celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan and among the Hazara community in Balochistan.

The guest noted similarities between those celebrations and the event in Washington, citing shared elements such as traditional food, music, and communal gatherings. “The celebrations were quite full of life, and people were enjoying food and sharing stories,” he said.

Organizers and participants indicated that while Newroz is widely observed across parts of the Middle East and Central Asia as a New Year festival, Kurdish communities maintain distinct traditions associated with the occasion. Events held in diaspora settings often emphasize both cultural preservation and public outreach.

According to Kurdistan24’s reporting, such gatherings are not only social occasions but also platforms for cultural representation, particularly in environments where Kurdish identity may be less widely understood. The Washington event reflected these dual objectives, combining celebration with educational engagement.

Newroz, meaning “new day” in Kurdish, is observed annually around the spring equinox and holds cultural and historical significance for Kurdish communities. As outlined in broader reporting by Kurdistan24, the holiday is marked by gatherings, music, dance, and symbolic practices such as lighting bonfires.

Across the Kurdistan Region and diaspora communities, Newroz is associated with themes of renewal, identity, and continuity. Public celebrations in the Kurdistan Region include large-scale events featuring traditional performances and communal participation, while diaspora events often take place in academic institutions, cultural centers, and public venues.

Official communications from the Kurdistan Regional Government have described Newroz as a longstanding cultural tradition, celebrated for more than 2,700 years and representing unity and collective identity. The holiday is recognized as an official multi-day public holiday in the Kurdistan Region, with participation by political leaders and the public.

The significance of Newroz extends beyond cultural expression, according to previous Kurdistan24 reporting, which notes that the holiday has served as a unifying symbol for Kurdish communities across different countries. Observances take place in areas including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, southeastern Türkiye, northwestern Iran, northeastern Syria, and among diaspora populations in Europe and North America.

In diaspora contexts such as Washington, D.C., events organized by academic institutions and community groups contribute to maintaining these traditions while introducing them to broader audiences. The American University event reflects a growing trend of institutional engagement with Kurdish cultural initiatives.

Participants at the Washington celebration highlighted the importance of visibility and representation, particularly for younger generations. Organizers said the event’s setting within a university environment allowed for direct interaction between Kurdish and non-Kurdish participants, fostering dialogue and cultural exchange.

The presence of students from diverse national backgrounds was cited as a key factor in the event’s outreach impact. According to Saeed, the diversity of the university community provides a platform for expanding awareness of Kurdish culture beyond traditional audiences.

In addition to cultural activities, the event served as an opportunity for attendees to share personal experiences and perspectives related to Newroz. Such exchanges were described by participants as enhancing mutual understanding and highlighting common elements across different cultural traditions.

The Kurdistan24 report noted that Kurdish communities in the diaspora often use Newroz celebrations to reinforce cultural identity while adapting traditions to local contexts. This includes incorporating educational components and inviting participation from broader audiences.

While the format and scale of celebrations may vary by location, the core elements of Newroz—community gathering, cultural expression, and seasonal renewal—remain consistent. The Washington event reflected these elements within an academic and multicultural setting.

As Newroz continues to be observed globally, events such as the one held at American University illustrate the role of diaspora communities in sustaining and sharing cultural heritage. Organizers said they plan to continue hosting similar events in future years.