Trump Says US in Negotiations with Iran, Signals Pressure and Conditions for Deal

US President Donald Trump said Washington is negotiating with Iran, linking a potential deal to opening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing nuclear weapons, while claiming Tehran is under heavy pressure.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a wide-ranging and charged address, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington is now engaged in negotiations with Iran, portraying Tehran as under intense pressure while outlining conditions tied to energy routes and nuclear capabilities.

On Saturday, during his participation in the Future Investment Initiative forum, Trump stated that Iran is facing what he described as unprecedented pressure and is seeking negotiations. He stressed that the United States would never allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons.

“We are negotiating now, and it would be great if we could achieve a productive peace, although the Iranians sometimes go back on their word,” he said, adding that Iran, following what he described as major setbacks, is now requesting an agreement and has shown readiness to send eight oil tankers to the United States.

Trump also raised uncertainty over the fate of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s supreme leader, stating: “Mojtaba Khamenei is either dead or seriously wounded, as he has not been seen so far.” He added that the situation has reached a point where no one wants to become president of Iran because “they know they would be killed.”

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Trump claimed that the threat had been neutralized through military force. He said: “In Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ last year, our warplanes destroyed Iran’s nuclear bases and freed the Middle East from that threat.” He reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

The US president stated that trillions of dollars had been spent on the US military, which he described as “the strongest in the world.” He also sharply criticized former President Barack Obama, calling the previous nuclear agreement “the worst deal,” and referring to the transfer of 1.7 billion dollars in cash to Tehran.

Trump further referenced the killing of Qassem Soleimani, saying: “He was a dangerous figure for regional security. Even Iran’s current leaders were happy about his death, but they did not dare say it publicly.”

On ongoing developments, Trump insisted that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic as part of any agreement. Speaking at the forum, he said: “They have to open up the Strait of Trump—I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake.” He then added: “There’s no accidents with me, not too many.”

He also suggested that taking control of Iran’s oil remained “an option,” referencing similar measures taken with Venezuela, despite the conflict still ongoing.

Trump reiterated that his primary objective is to strengthen the United States and curb what he described as Iran’s destabilizing actions, which he said have significantly weakened.