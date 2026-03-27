Fidan Warns Israel Implementing Wider War Plan Targeting Iran and Iraq

Türkiye’s foreign minister warns Israel is executing a wider war plan targeting Iran and Iraq, urging the US to apply pressure to prevent regional escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A stark warning from Ankara casts a widening shadow over the Middle East, as Türkiye’s top diplomat signals that the region is being drawn step by step into a broader war scenario.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a special interview that the Middle East is gradually being pulled into what he described as a scenario designed by Israel. He warned that Israel, following developments since October 7, has moved from planning to implementation, targeting multiple countries across the region.

Fidan stated that Israel had previously outlined a policy aimed at striking Lebanon, Syria, and then Iraq and Iran. He added that while the Israeli government had remained silent about this plan for a period, it is now actively putting it into action.

He said: “Unfortunately, we see that the region is being dragged into a game whose scenario has been written by Israel.” He continued: “After the events of October 7, Israel announced a policy aimed at striking Lebanon, Syria, and then Iraq and Iran.”

Fidan further emphasized that Israel intends, after concluding the Gaza situation, to target countries it perceives as threats one by one, warning that this approach could push the region into widespread instability and chaos.

Highlighting the role of Washington, the Turkish foreign minister stressed the need for immediate and serious action by the United States. He said: “The United States must take a firm position and exert serious and effective pressure on Israel.”

He warned that the continuation of the current situation poses not only a threat to Iran but also to the stability of Iraq and all neighboring countries, underlining the broader regional risks of continued escalation.

As tensions intensify across multiple fronts, Ankara’s warning underscores growing fears that the conflict may expand into a wider regional war unless urgent international pressure is applied.